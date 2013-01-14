* Obama unsure it will help bridge partisan divide
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 Would more partying and
backslapping between Washington's political opponents narrow the
bitter partisan divide? President Barack Obama is willing to
try, but is not sure it will work.
At a news conference on Monday, Obama grudgingly
acknowledged that he could do more to improve personal
relationships with Republican members of Congress and vowed more
socializing in his second term, which starts in a week.
"I'm a pretty friendly guy, and I like a good party," he
said.
Obama has drawn criticism during his first four years in
office for taking an above-the-fray approach that has baffled
even some members of his own Democratic Party and given him a
reputation for aloofness.
If his second term is to be a success, Obama may well need
to break down some partisan barriers as he seeks to prevent a
fresh debt crisis and gain congressional approval of legislation
overhauling gun laws and immigration policies.
But so far he has signaled a more confrontational approach,
insisting he has made plenty of concessions toward Republicans
already and that since he was re-elected in November, he should
get his way.
On Monday, Obama's last news conference of his first term
was sober and serious until the issue of his socializing came
up.
It can be hard to take, he said, when he has his opponents
to the White House for an event and they smile and pose for
photos with him and his wife, Michelle, then they return to the
Capitol and denounce him as a "big-spending socialist."
"I promise you, we invite folks from Congress over here all
the time. And when they choose to come, I enjoy their company.
Sometimes they don't choose to come, and that has to do with the
fact that I think they don't consider the optics useful for them
politically," he said.
A ROUND WITH BOEHNER
During a major budget crisis in 2011, Obama famously invited
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner out for a round of
golf. Vice President Joe Biden went too. Things seemed to have
gone well, but there was never a second round and the budget
talks descended into acrimony.
In December, the Republican leader declined to appear in a
receiving line for a photo with Obama at a White House holiday
reception, at the height of a showdown over tax cuts and
spending.
"I like Speaker Boehner personally. And when we went out and
played golf, we had a great time. But that didn't get a deal
done in 2011. You know when I'm over here at the congressional
picnic, and folks are coming up and taking pictures with their
family, I promise you, Michelle and I are very nice to them, and
we have a wonderful time.
"But it doesn't prevent them from going onto the floor of
the House and, you know, blasting me for being a 'big-spending
socialist,'" he said.
The bottom line, he said, is that policy differences will
exist whether there is a personal relationship or not.
But there may be more time for socializing, he said, because
daughters Malia and Sasha are getting older and "they don't want
to spend that much time with me anyway."
"So I'll be probably calling around, looking for somebody to
play cards with me or something, because I'm getting kind of
lonely in this big house. So maybe -- maybe a whole bunch of
members of the House Republican caucus want to come over and
socialize more," he said.