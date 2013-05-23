China stocks rise, but gains pared as investors weigh new trading rules
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
(Repeats to fix headline)
WASHINGTON May 23 President Barack Obama will lay out a new U.S. policy on Thursday that limits the use of armed drones to times when Americans face an "imminent" threat, administration officials said.
Obama's policy will make clear that the United States respects the sovereignty of other nations and prefers to capture and detain extremists when possible.
"America does not take drone strikes when we have the ability to capture individual terrorists. We have a preference to detain, interrogate and prosecute terrorists," a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Obama's address.
Obama will also reiterate his call for the closure of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and lift a moratorium on the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to Yemen, officials said. (Editing by Eric Walsh)
SHANGHAI, May 31 China stocks ended higher on Wednesday, but the bulk of early gains were erased as investors sought to weigh the impact of new trading rules on bulk selling.
May 31 China's industrial engine cranked up again in May, reassuring investors worried about slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy as it grappled with debt risks and tried to shake off a stinging ratings downgrade from Moody's Investors Service. Moody's sees an improving global outlook even as it warned of a slowdown in China later in the year as liquidity-tightening measures take effect.