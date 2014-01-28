LOS ANGELES Jan 28 "Duck Dynasty" reality
television star Willie "Boss Hog" Robertson is on the invitation
list to attend President Barack Obama's State of the Union
speech Tuesday night, compliments of a congressman from his home
state of Louisiana.
Newly elected Representative Vance McAllister, a Republican,
said on Twitter that Robertson would be in the U.S. House of
Representatives chamber, where Obama was to lay out his policy
agenda for the year.
"I'm happy to announce that my friend, constituent & small
business owner @williebosshog will be attending tonight's #SOTU
as my guest," McAllister tweeted - including the younger
Robertson's Twitter handle and the "#SOTU" hashtag, or search
term, for the State of the Union address.
Robertson, 41, is a son of "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil
Robertson, who was temporarily suspended from the hit show by
cable television network A&E last month for making anti-gay
remarks in a magazine interview. Other quotes in the interview
were criticized as racist.
Phil Robertson's suspension sparked a national debate over
tolerance and religion, with several Republican politicians and
conservative figures coming to his defense.
The patriarch, who never apologized for his remarks, was
reinstated after fans protested and big-name corporate sponsors
stuck by the show.
Willie Robertson is the chief executive officer of Duck
Commander, a family-run business that specializes in
duck-hunting gear and whose family's life is the subject of
"Duck Dynasty," which averages about 8 million viewers per
episode. The show is in its fifth season.
CEO Robertson supported and endorsed McAllister in November
during the Louisiana politician's successful campaign in a
special election for a vacant congressional seat in the Pelican
State's Fifth District.
Robertson - who, like other male members of his family,
sports a trademark long beard and long hair - is often seen
wearing an American flag-style bandanna on his head.
If he attends, he won't be on the House floor with the
representatives, senators, Cabinet members, Supreme Court
justices and other dignitaries assembled for Obama's speech.
"Boss Hog" will be up in the visitor's gallery.
