Jan 28 The following are highlights from U.S.
President Barack Obama's State of the Union address in
Washington on Tuesday.
JOBS AND THE ECONOMY
To help Americans prepare for retirement, Obama will use
executive authority to create a "starter" retirement savings
account available through employers for workers who can afford
to save only small amounts at a time. He also wants to drop
retirement tax breaks that apply to wealthy Americans already
well positioned for retirement and increase the earned income
tax credit for people without children.
Through an executive order, Obama said he would raise the
mininum wage for workers holding federal contract jobs to $10.10
and will continue pressing Congress to make that rate the
prevailing federal minimum wage nationally. The current federal
minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.
To strengthen the long-term U.S. fiscal position, Obama
committed to paying for new initiatives and supporting more
budget deficit reduction. Using his executive authority, Obama
will start four more manufacturing innovation institutes this
year and wants Congress to create up to 45 more. He also will
pursue a trans-Pacific partnership and an agreement with the
European Union to boost U.S. exports.
Obama urged Congress to pass an extension of emergency
unemployment insurance. His efforts to get the long-term
unemployed back to work will include a meeting this week with
leading chief executive, and federal job-training programs will
be reviewed to bring them in line with market demands. He also
called for bringing outsourced work back to the United States
and advocated discrimination protection for women and gays in
the workplace.
EDUCATION
Obama said a further 15,000 schools and 20 million students
from kindergarten through 12th grade would have access to
high-speed internet service in the next two years as part of his
plan to have 99 percent of American students on next-generation
connectivity. Apple, Microsoft, Sprint
and Verizon will be part of the education-tech push and
more partnerships will be announced in coming weeks. He also
renewed his call for pre-kindergarten schooling for all
4-year-olds, as well as innovation in preparing students for
college and making college more affordable for them.
CLIMATE AND ENERGY
Obama proposed incentives for medium- and heavy-duty trucks
that run on alternative fuels and he will continue his broader
campaign to move America toward clean energy sources. He also
called for safe natural gas production.
IMMIGRATION
Obama renewed his call for securing U.S. borders, cracking
down on those who hire illegal immigrants and offering a path to
citizenship, saying such reforms would create thousands of jobs
and boost the economy by $1 trillion over two decades.
GUANTANAMO AND FOREIGN POLICY
Obama said the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, should
be closed this year. He did not mention plans for troop levels
in Afghanistan, but said America must move off permanent war
footing. He stood by an international interim agreement to get
Iran to curb its nuclear program and vowed to veto anything from
Congress that would impose more sanctions on Tehran while the
United States and other Western powers are in diplomatic talks
with Iran.
DOMESTIC POLICY
He defended his healthcare reform and said he would continue
working for voters' rights and against gun violence. Obama
renewed his call to wind down mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, urging Congress to pass
legislation that rebuilds the mortgage market to rely more on
private capital.
