WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he will ask lawmakers to help more U.S. homeowners to get cheaper mortgages, a move that could provide a boost to the struggling economy but is likely to hit stiff opposition from Republicans.

Obama, for whom the depressed housing market is a liability in his re-election campaign, blamed banks for helping to cause the housing crisis. He told Congress in his annual State of the Union speech that financial institutions should cover the cost of the mortgage refinancing plan via a proposed bank fee.

The president said he would send his latest plan to address the U.S. housing crisis to Congress within the coming weeks.

It would create a fresh program for Americans to take out new and cheaper mortgages as long as they are current on their payments, savings that would amount to about $3,000 per household each year, White House officials said.

No further details were available and it was not clear how the new initiative would make it easier to refinance for Americans who do not currently qualify for existing government program administered by mortgage giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on behalf of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Republicans in Congress are deeply opposed to any expansion of the role of government-run Fannie and Freddie which have soaked up $169 billion so far in taxpayer aid since they were rescued at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Obama faces the uphill challenge of working with the Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives and a small Democratic majority in the Senate, which will be an obstacle when his refinancing plan is put forward.

The White House is trying to turn up the heat on Congress in an election year to help homeowners, many of whom are saddled with mortgages which are worth more than their homes, after exhausting its own initiatives to cut mortgage debt.

The proposal comes on the heels of the U.S. Federal Reserve's suggestions for congressional action to stabilize the nation's battered housing market. Its collapse triggered the recession in 2007 and has since choked off an economic recovery.

Mortgage rates, hovering below 4 percent for a 30-year fixed-rate loan, have yet to spur a refinancing wave.

Many homeowners haven't been able take advantage of ultra-low rates because they don't have enough equity and due to tight lending standards.

