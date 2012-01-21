* President emphasizes fairness, responsibility
* Indicates a change from appeals for cooperation
(Adds details, background)
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Barack Obama,
offering a first glimpse of next week's State of the Union
address, made clear on Saturday that the speech will deliver a
starkly partisan election-year call for a "return to American
values."
"I'm going to lay out a blueprint for an American economy
that's built to last," Obama said in a campaign video sent to
supporters. "And most importantly, a return to American values
of fairness for all, and responsibility from all."
A reference to values is usually political code for social
and religious issues, a rallying cry for conservative
Republicans who want to deny the Democratic president a second
White House term in November.
But Obama, who delivers his annual State of the Union
Address to Congress on Tuesday night, is running for
re-election on his claim of being a champion for the middle
class, while trying to paint Republicans as the party for the
rich.
"We can go in two directions. One is towards less
opportunity and less fairness. Or we can fight for where I
think we need to go: building an economy that works for
everyone, not just a wealthy few," Obama said.
Republicans, who hold a closely watched primary election in
South Carolina on Saturday to help select their nominee to face
Obama, say he is an old-fashioned tax-and-spend liberal whose
policies hurt business and jobs.
Attacking congressional Republicans on their own turf,
during a prime-time, televised joint session of Congress,
signals a de-emphasis on appeals for cooperation that have
marked Obama's previous State of the Union addresses.
Obama campaigned in 2008 on a message of reaching across
the political aisle to change the way that Washington works,
but now complains that Republicans have obstructed his efforts
to collaborate and are only interested in seeing him fail.
Republicans say they oppose his policies because they view
them as bad for the country, and say they are happy to work
with the president on areas of genuine common ground.
Polls show Americans are fed up with political gridlock in
Washington, but tend to blame congressional Republicans more
than the president for the state of affairs.
Obama gave no details of his proposals, but listed American
manufacturing "with more good jobs and more products stamped
with Made in America," American energy, and skills for American
workers as key parts of his plans for the economy.
"They're big ideas, because we've got to meet this moment.
And this speech is going to be about how we do it," he said.
Voters rate the economy as one of the most important
factors in the upcoming lection, and while U.S. growth has
picked up, it remains fragile and unemployment at 8.5 percent
is still high by historical standards.
(Editing by Xavier Briand)