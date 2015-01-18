WASHINGTON Jan 17 President Barack Obama's
State of the Union address will propose closing
multibillion-dollar tax loopholes used by the wealthiest
Americans, imposing a fee on big financial firms and then using
the revenue to benefit the middle class, senior administration
officials said on Saturday.
Obama's annual address to a joint session of Congress on
Tuesday night will continue his theme of income equality, and
the administration is optimistic it will find some bipartisan
support in the Republican-dominated House of Representatives and
Senate.
The proposals administration officials listed on Saturday
may still generate significant opposition from the Republicans
because they would increase taxes.
In a conference call with reporters to preview the taxation
aspect of Obama's address, one official said some of the ideas
the president is outlining already have "clear congressional
bipartisan support or are ideas that are actually bipartisan in
their nature."
Obama's proposals call for reforming tax rules on trust
funds, which the administration called "the single largest
capital gains tax loophole" because it allows assets to be
passed down untaxed to heirs of the richest Americans.
They also would raise the capital gains and dividends rates
to 28 percent, the level during the 1980s Republican presidency
of Ronald Reagan.
As a way of managing financial risk that could threaten the
U.S. economy, Obama also wants to impose a fee of seven basis
points on the liabilities of U.S. financial firms with assets of
more than $50 billion, making it more costly for them to borrow
heavily.
The changes on trust funds and capital gains, along with the
fee on financial firms, would generate about $320 billion over
10 years, which would more than pay for benefits Obama wants to
provide for the middle class, the official said.
The benefits mentioned on Saturday would include a $500
credit for families with two working spouses, tripling the tax
credit for child care to $3,000 per child, consolidating
education tax incentives and making it easier for workers to
save automatically for retirement if their employer does not
offer a plan.
The price tag on those benefits, plus a plan for free
tuition at community colleges that Obama announced last week,
would be about $235 billion, the official said. Specifics on the
figures will be included in the budget Obama will send to
Congress on Feb. 2.
"We're proposing more than enough to offset the new
incremental costs of our proposals without increasing the
deficit," the administration official said.
The State of the Union address is the president's annual
chance to lay out his plans. With Republicans controlling both
chambers of Congress after big wins in midterm elections in
November, Obama, a Democrat, faces an uphill task turning much
of his vision into legislation.
