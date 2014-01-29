(Adds Senator Kirk's response, paragraph 9)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 28 President Barack Obama took
his hard line against new sanctions over Iran's nuclear program
directly to U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday by pledging in his annual
State of the Union address to veto any legislation that
threatens talks with Tehran.
Obama said an interim agreement seeking to curb Iran's
nuclear program was already taking effect, and the ongoing
diplomacy was important for U.S. safety.
"The sanctions that we put in place helped make this
opportunity possible. But let me be clear: if this Congress
sends me a new sanctions bill now that threatens to derail these
talks, I will veto it," Obama said in his speech in the House of
Representatives chamber.
"For the sake of our national security, we must give
diplomacy a chance to succeed," he said.
He reassured Israel, a U.S. ally that is extremely wary of
Iran's nuclear program, referring to "a Jewish state that knows
America will always be at their side." He added that all options
- including the military option - were on the table for keeping
Iran from getting a nuclear weapon if need be.
Tehran rejects allegations that it is seeking the capability
to produce nuclear arms, insisting its atomic ambitions are
limited to peaceful purposes such as the generation of
electricity.
Fifty-nine of the 100 U.S. senators, including 16 of Obama's
fellow Democrats, co-sponsored a bill that would impose new
restrictions on Iran if talks on a permanent deal falter.
But Iran has warned it will walk away from negotiations on
its nuclear program - raising the risk of conflict in the Middle
East - if the bill becomes law. The measure is now stalled in
the Senate amid expectations the chamber's Democratic leaders
will not allow a vote.
Supporters insist the bill would help hold push Iran during
the negotiations. "The Menendez-Kirk bill is an insurance policy
against Iran's development of nuclear weapons and ensures a
process for the peaceful dismantlement of Iran's nuclear
infrastructure," Illinois Republican Senator Mark Kirk said in a
statement after Obama's speech.
Obama said U.S. diplomacy "backed by pressure" had rolled
back Iran's nuclear program for the first time in a decade, as
negotiators from six world powers hold talks with Iran.
"These negotiations will be difficult. They may not
succeed," he said, adding his administration was "clear-eyed"
about Iran's backing for terrorist organizations and mistrust
"that cannot be washed away" between Washington and Tehran.
"If John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan could negotiate with
the Soviet Union, then surely a strong and confident America can
negotiate with less powerful adversaries today," Obama said.
Obama promised to support more sanctions if Iran backs away
from the talks.
But if the negotiations succeed, he said, Iran could take
"an important step to rejoin the community of nations, and we
will have resolved one of the leading security challenges of our
time without the risks of war."
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)