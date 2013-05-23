By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he directed Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct
a review of Department of Justice guidelines for investigations
that involve journalists and report back by early July.
Obama has come under criticism for his administration's
pursuit of journalists who have reported leaked material.
In recent weeks, it emerged that the Justice Department
seized Associated Press phone records as part of a probe into
leaks about a 2012 Yemen-based plot to bomb a U.S. airliner and
that Fox News correspondent James Rosen had been named a
"co-conspirator" in a federal leaks probe involving his
reporting on North Korea.
"I'm troubled by the possibility that leak investigations
may chill the investigative journalism that holds government
accountable," Obama said on Thursday during a foreign policy
speech about his administration's counterterrorism objectives.
"Journalists should not be at legal risk for doing their
jobs. Our focus must be on those who break the law," Obama said.
Obama said Holder would convene a group of media groups and
collect their concerns as part of his review.
Obama said last week he made "no apologies" for his concern
about leaks to the media that could compromise U.S. national
security or put American military and intelligence officers at
risk.
The Department of Justice said in a statement that Holder
would report back to the president by July 12 and would meet
with experts inside and outside government in addition to media
representatives.
"This review is consistent with Attorney General Holder's
long-standing belief that freedom of the press is essential to
our democracy," the department said in a statement.
"At the same time, the Attorney General believes that leaks
of classified information damage our national security and must
be investigated using appropriate law enforcement tools."
(Editing by Peter Cooney)