(Updates with background on Psaki, quote)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 19 President Barack Obama has
picked U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki to take over
as White House communications director, bringing someone with
whom he has a long history back into his inner circle as other
long-time aides depart.
"Jen worked on both my campaigns, she's served in the White
House and she's traveled the world as an advisor to Secretary
(John) Kerry," Obama said in a statement.
"I fully trust Jen - and I am thrilled she's agreed to come
back to the White House," he said.
Psaki will start in her new position on April 1 and replace
Communications Director Jen Palmieri, officials said. Palmieri
is expected to join former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's
expected presidential campaign.
Psaki served as Obama's traveling press secretary during his
2008 presidential campaign and handled the economic portfolio as
a deputy White House spokeswoman in the early years of his
administration.
She later served as a deputy communications director before
leaving the administration for a brief stint in the private
sector.
After reprising her role as traveling spokeswoman for
Obama's 2012 presidential campaign, this time riding on Air
Force One, she became Kerry's spokeswoman at the State
Department.
She was considered twice for the White House press secretary
job, losing out to Jay Carney and Josh Earnest.
Psaki has a good rapport with the president and the press.
Her campaign roots will bring a jolt of Chicago history to
the White House just as one of the last members of Obama's
original campaign team, senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer, leaves the
White House. Other original inner circle members David Axelrod,
David Plouffe, and Robert Gibbs left the White House some time
ago for the private sector.
"Given Psaki's long history with the president dating back
to 2007, she was the obvious and first choice for this role," a
White House official said. "She has a deep understanding of the
president's record, his story and the reasons he ran for the
presidency in the first place."
Psaki's challenge will be to keep the White House relevant
in the national political conversation as the 2016 presidential
campaign heats up and dominates U.S. news.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Lisa Lambert)