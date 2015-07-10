By Megan Cassella
| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 White House state dinners
are not normally known for centerpieces made of brussels
sprouts, green smoothies and eating with your fingers.
But when your guests are 55 students who won a nationwide
healthy recipe contest, it is a fitting feast to promote first
lady Michelle Obama's campaign to end childhood obesity.
President Barack Obama, who dropped by as a surprise, told
the youngsters to spread their healthy eating habits to their
friends.
"The truth is that parents, it turns out, don't always have
the most influence," he said. "What really helps is when their
friends at school are all like, 'You're having chips? I'm sorry,
I'm having the Barack-amole,'" he said, referencing a topping on
one of the winning recipes, a healthy taco dish.
The winners were chosen from nearly 1,000 entries for
recipes ranging from "Deliciousness over Rice" to "Secret
Service Pizza Delight."
After speaking to the group, Barack Obama glanced at a table
where a girl had knocked something over.
"That's OK," he told her. "When I'm at state dinners, I'm
always spilling things."
"Usually," he added, "on my tie."
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)