WASHINGTON, Sept 12 President Barack Obama said on Thursday he is focusing on domestic priorities after a tense period during which he sought congressional approval to use military force against Syria for its suspected use of chemical weapons.

"Even as we have been spending a lot of time on the Syria issue and making sure that international attention is focused on the horrible tragedy that occurred there, it is still important to recognize that we've got a lot more stuff to do here in this government," the president said before a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)