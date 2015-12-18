WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday said there were signs of steady progress in the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State militants and that they would eventually be defeated.

"We're going to defeat ISIS and we're going to do so by systematically squeezing them, cutting off their supply lines, cutting off their financing, taking out their leadership, taking out their forces, taking out their infrastructure," Obama said at a news conference, using an acronym for the Islamist group.

"We're seeing steadily progress in many of these areas, so they're going to be on the run," he said.

