By Kevin Drawbaugh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 18 President Barack Obama's new
tax plan ran into rapid criticism from the Republicans on
Sunday, underscoring the challenges facing any attempt to
overhaul the U.S. tax code.
With the start of a new Congress this month under Republican
control, lawmakers have been discussing tax reform. However,
with Congress deeply divided on fiscal policy, Obama's latest
tax plan is likely to hit strong opposition.
Unable to compromise over taxes and spending, Washington has
not thoroughly revamped the code in 28 years, although it is
commonly acknowledged that the tax code is riddled with
loopholes and does not raise enough revenue to pay the country's
bills.
The U.S. economy is growing again and last year added jobs
at the fastest clip since 1999. While the government still
borrows to meet its budget, the deficit has declined sharply.
Ahead of Obama's State of the Union address on Tuesday,
senior administration officials said on Saturday the Democrat
president will call for new taxes on the wealthy and on Wall
Street banks, both Republican constituencies.
Obama proposes raising the top tax on capital gains to 28
percent from 23.8 percent, while also shutting down a loophole
that lets the heirs of large estates avoid paying the full
capital gains tax on assets they inherit.
He also proposes imposing a fee on the liabilities of the
nation's largest roughly 100 financial firms.
"The president needs to stop listening to his liberal allies
who want to raise taxes at all costs and start working with
Congress to fix our broken tax code," said Republican Senator
Orrin Hatch, the Senate's top tax law writer.
Obama's proposals would slap tax hikes on "small businesses,
savers, and investors," Hatch said in a statement.
Congressional Republicans are circulating plans to cut taxes
on businesses by, for instance, repealing a tax on medical
device manufacturers that was imposed under Obama. Another
Republican plan would cut the overall tax rate on businesses.
Obama will also propose a handful of tax measures to help
middle-class families with costs for college and child care, as
well as new retirement savings options.
"The president's tax proposals focus right where we need
to - creating opportunity for middle class families," said
Sander Levin, the top Democratic tax writer in the House of
Representatives, in a statement.
Under Obama, taxes have already been raised on the wealthy
and the economy has recovered from the 2008 financial crisis.
Effective in 2013, there was an increase to 20 percent from
15 percent in the capital gains tax for high-earners. Obama's
Affordable Healthcare Act imposed an additional 3.8 percent tax
on investment income for households making $250,000 and up.
The ACA law also added a 0.9 percent tax on ordinary income
for high earners. In addition, the top tax bracket for ordinary
wage income went up to 39.6 percent, from 35 percent, for
individuals making $400,000 and couples earning $450,000.
Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz called Obama's new
plan "a non-starter."
"Are you going to actually grow the economy and jobs, are
entrepreneurs going to be better off, are small businessmen
going to be better off, with more taxes and more government?
No!" he told CNN's "State of the Union" show.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan and Bill Trott; Editing
by Frances Kerry and Clelia Oziel)