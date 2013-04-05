By Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, April 5 A modest tax increase that
Republicans embraced months ago will be part of President Barack
Obama's budget proposal set for release next week, White House
officials said on Friday.
The proposal would change how Social Security pension
benefits are periodically adjusted for inflation and, in doing
so, also change the adjustment of federal individual income tax
brackets, resulting in slightly higher taxes for many Americans.
The idea - involving a measure of inflation known as the
chained Consumer Price Index, or chained CPI - was backed in
December by House of Representative Republican leaders. White
House officials detailed it ahead of Wednesday's budget release.
Chained CPI is staunchly opposed by many Democrats as well
as labor and retiree groups because it would reduce some Social
Security benefits. By offering it in his budget as a concession,
Obama could be trying to bring Republicans back to the
deficit-reduction negotiating table in coming weeks.
Republicans backed chained CPI as a way to raise $200
billion over a decade in an offer when the two sides were
dueling over how to avert the $600 billion "fiscal cliff" mix of
tax hikes and spending cuts that loomed at the start of the
year.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and other
House Republican leaders signed a Dec. 3 offer that proposed
chained CPI. Boehner spokesman Brendan Buck said on Friday that
the speaker is still open to such a move.
"There is a substantial bipartisan consensus that there's a
more accurate measure of inflation," Buck said.
"And the Speaker has said if a measure is more accurate, it
should be used wherever it is applied throughout government."
So where does the tax boost come in?
Switching to chained CPI from the CPI measure now used by
Social Security would also change tax bracket adjustments so
that they would occur less often. As a result, Americans with
rising incomes would see more of their income move more quickly
into higher tax brackets. This is known as "bracket creep."
"Chained CPI increases revenues because we adjust the tax
code by that measurement of inflation," said Steve Bell, senior
director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a
think tank, and a former adviser to congressional Republicans.
BIPARTISAN IDEA
Many bipartisan deficit-cutting groups have proposed moving
to chained CPI, including the so-called Simpson-Bowles
commission and the Bipartisan Policy Center.
"I can't explain," how Republicans can back a tax hike, said
Stephen Entin, an economist at the conservative Tax Foundation
think tank and former Treasury official under President Ronald
Reagan. "It is usually put forward as a technical adjustment,
but it is also a tax increase."
Supporters of the switch say the standard CPI index
overstates price rises, but opponents say moving to chained CPI
would unfairly deprive older Americans of benefits they have
been promised.
In addition, because more affluent taxpayers can't be bumped
beyond the top bracket, the change would tend to bite hardest
among middle-class taxpayers, according to the non-partisan Tax
Policy Center.
About three-quarters of households would see a tax hike, TPC
said in an analysis, with those making between $30,000 and
$40,000 seeing the biggest cut in after-tax income - on average
about 0.3 percent.
Obama's fiscal 2014 budget aims to cut the deficit by $1.8
trillion over 10 years, administration officials said.
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, has ruled out any
further revenue increases after letting taxes rise for the
wealthiest Americans earlier this year.