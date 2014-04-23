* U.S. urges Japan to choose "bold path of economic renewal"
in trade talks
* U.S.T. R Froman says TPP talks at crossroads
* U.S., Japan in last-ditch push for bilateral trade deal
By Antoni Slodkowski and Linda Sieg
TOKYO, April 223The United States put
last-minute pressure on Japan to compromise in tough trade talks
on Wednesday, shortly before President Barack Obama was to
arrive for a state visit.
The two-way talks - focusing on Japan's agricultural market
and both countries' car markets - are key to reaching a
multilateral trade pact that is central to Obama's strategic
shift towards Asia.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has touted the broader
trade deal as vital for growth in the world's third biggest
economy.
"This a moment for Japan to take an elevated view and to
choose a bold path of economic renewal, revitalisation and
regional leadership," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
told reporters after negotiating with Economy Minister Akira
Amari ahead of Obama's evening arrival.
Obama, kicking off a four-nation Asian tour, is to dine with
Abe on Wednesday and hold a summit meeting on Thursday focusing
on security issues as well as trade. Both sides have said the
summit is not a deadline for the bilateral trade talks, but
experts say that if Obama and Abe do not show substantive
progress the impetus for a deal could wane.
Talks have been snagged largely on Japan's insistence on
protecting politically powerful farm sectors such as beef.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament the talks
were tough but Japan was trying to keep some tariffs.
Officials have played down the chances of a deal in time for
Thursday's summit between Obama and Abe, but some experts said
an 11th hour agreement could not be ruled out.
Potentially one of the world's biggest trade pacts, the TPP
would connect a dozen Asia-Pacific economies by eliminating
trade barriers and harmonizing regulations in a pact covering
two-fifths of the world economy and a third of all global trade.
Tokyo and Washington have also stressed the trade pact would
have strategic implications as well, creating a framework for
business that could entice China to play by global rules.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership talks are at "an important
crossroads", Froman said in brief remarks. He did not take
questions. "Its economic and strategic importance is clear."
MISSED DEADLINES
After four years of talks and missed deadlines, negotiators
from several TPP countries say they hope Thursday's summit will
lay the groundwork for tough concessions, including a possible
easing in Japan's protectionist stance on beef, sugar, dairy and
wheat - a step that could breath life into the struggling TPP.
"Hopefully this will provide some clarity about the level of
ambition we can expect in a hopefully successful TPP," New
Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser said.
The White House had hoped to complete the deal last year but
has faced disagreements over barriers such as Japanese import
duties on agricultural products. Tokyo is fighting to maintain
import tariffs in five agricultural categories: rice, wheat,
dairy, sugar, and beef and pork products.
Japan has been hoping that a basic deal clinched with
Australia, including a halving of Tokyo's tariff on frozen beef
to 19.5 percent, would put pressure on Washington to compromise
to avoid U.S. beef exporters losing out to Australian rivals.
Washington, meanwhile, has sought ways to protect U.S.
carmakers from their Japanese rivals.
Trade pact advocates are looking for signs of concessions,
especially from Japan given its staunch protection of its
agricultural industries. Under one scenario, the leaders could
announce they expect concrete outcomes soon, perhaps next month,
when TPP negotiators meet in Vietnam.
A senior U.S. official said the summit would likely produce
a statement giving a nudge for the negotiations to move to the
next stage, a view shared by some industry groups.
"I think it will be something artfully worded to say we have
made significant progress and our negotiators continue to work
on this with a goal of concluding," said James Fatheree, senior
director for Japan and Korea at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in
Washington and president of the U.S.-Japan Business Council.
Others, though, have said at least the outlines of a deal
were still possible. "I have been wondering to what extent it is
a question of expectations management, and to what extend it is
describing a very tough situation," one former Japanese diplomat
said. "I am hoping there is some element of the first."
HIGH STAKES
The stakes are high for both Obama and Abe.
Failure to unveil a significant advance could stall the
ambitious pact, undermining the trade-policy arm of Obama's
so-called "pivot" of U.S. military, diplomatic and trade
resources to the Asia-Pacific region.
An agreement between the United States and Japan is crucial
for setting the tone for other countries engaged in the TPP:
Australia, Brunei, Chile, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand,
Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
"We all want to be optimistic about reaching a deal, but the
reality is on the basis of the declarations made by officials
from one country or the other, there are still important
differences to be resolved," said an official from a developing
country involved in the negotiations ahead of Wednesday's talks.
Some countries such as Malaysia are still a long way from
signing up to a TPP pact.
"We are not ready and I think some of the other countries
are also not ready," Paul Low, a minister in the Malaysian Prime
Minister's Department, was quoted as saying by The Edge
financial daily.
Failure would also hurt Abe's "Third Arrow" plan to
kick-start Japanese economic growth through structural reforms.
"It would probably be worse for Obama because he would be
seen as not able to deliver, whereas Abe would be seen as
defending national interests," said Aurelia George Mulgan,
Japanese politics professor at Australia's University of New
South Wales. "However, internationally, failure could be bad
because the 'Third Arrow' looks even floppier."
U.S.-Japan talks have intensified in the run-up to the
summit and are likely to continue through Wednesday. Japanese
media have floated one possible outcome: Japan will be allowed
to maintain tariffs on rice and wheat in exchange for a larger
import quota for U.S. producers. Tariffs on beef would be cut
over time, likely to around 9 percent, reports said.
The senior U.S. official, who declined to be identified,
cautioned that it would take some months to translate a final
TPP agreement into a proposal for lawmakers. But judging from
the Japanese leaks, progress seems likely at least on beef.
Yukio Okamoto, a former diplomat and adviser to two Japanese
prime ministers, said farmers could receive subsidies to make up
for lower tariff protection.
"Of course there is opposition in the Diet (parliament) but
the Japanese government should not make that a pretext not to
advance, because what awaits is our being excluded from this
free, prosperous market in the Pacific," he said in Washington.
U.S. beef and pork lobby groups are urging the White House
to insist on complete tariff elimination, warning they may
oppose the TPP if it does not go far enough.
