BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auctions for 5.91 bln yuan
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin as the U.S. Treasury Department's No. 2 official, two sources familiar with the process said on Wednesday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Raskin, 52, would become the highest-ranking woman in the Treasury Department's history. She replaces Neal Wolin, who has been deputy Treasury secretary since 2009 and said he is stepping down in August.
The announcement is expected later on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the process.
April 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
April 7 The secretary general of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance, will retire next week, the Malaysia-based body said in a statement.
April 7 Australian shares skidded on Friday, erasing early gains, after the United States launched cruise missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, sparking geopolitical anxieties.