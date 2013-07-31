By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 31 President Barack Obama will
nominate Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the
U.S. Treasury Department's No. 2 official, the White House said
on Wednesday.
If confirmed by the Senate, Raskin, 52, would become the
highest-ranking woman in the department's history. She would
replace Neal Wolin, who has been deputy treasury secretary since
2009 and is stepping down in August.
Obama has been criticized for not appointing more women to
top administration posts. Some Senate Democrats have urged him
to appoint Janet Yellen as the first female head of the Federal
Reserve when Ben Bernanke steps down, widely expected to occur
in January.
Raskin, a former Maryland banking regulator, has served on
the U.S. central bank's board since October 2010 after being
nominated by Obama. She would bring bank regulatory experience
to the job to complement the budgetary expertise of Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew.
At the Fed, Raskin was particularly outspoken about the need
for mortgage servicers to end illegal foreclosure practices and
fix other problems in their business. She was open to making
these banks write down loan principal amounts for some borrowers
as part of any regulatory enforcement action.
Lew pushed Raskin as his ideal deputy, given her management
and banking experience, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
"Sarah has a deep understanding of banking and financial
regulatory issues as well as a firm grasp of how to run large,
complex organizations," Lew said in a statement. "I know she
will live up to the high standard set by Neal Wolin and build on
his outstanding legacy."
Wolin, 51, has been a key behind-the-curtains figure, best
known for helping lead the push for the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law and for overseeing implementation of the new rules it
put in place.
Raskin's Senate confirmation to the Fed board and her
earlier work as an aide to the Senate Banking Committee could
help smooth her confirmation.
If Raskin moves to the Treasury Department, it would open a
second vacancy on the seven-person Fed board. Fed Governor
Elizabeth Duke, another banking expert, said earlier this month
she was stepping down on Aug. 31.
Bernanke's departure next year would add another vacancy.