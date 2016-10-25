WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will travel to Greece, Germany and Peru next month to meet with leaders on international trade issues as well as press his case for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the White House said on Tuesday.

The trip, scheduled from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, includes a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria and the fight against Islamic State, the White House said in a statement. Obama will also meet with the leaders of France, Italy and the United Kingdom, it added.

Obama will also attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in Peru and meet with leaders of other countries included in the other Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, it said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)