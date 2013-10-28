WASHINGTON Oct 28 The Syrian Electronic Army, a
hacker group sympathetic to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on
Monday seized control of an online tool used by an advocacy
organization for U.S. President Barack Obama to redirect links
sent from his Twitter and Facebook accounts.
The link shortener used by Organizing for Action, a group
that evolved from Obama's re-election campaign, was briefly
hacked, an official from the group said. Link shorteners
abbreviate Web links so they take up less space in a tweet,
which is limited to 140 characters.
Obama's Facebook and Twitter pages carried links that were
intended to take readers to a Washington Post story on
immigration - but as a result of the hack, redirected readers to
a video of the Syrian conflict instead.
However, Obama's Twitter account itself was not hacked,
Twitter spokesman Jim Prosser said.
Obama rarely writes his own tweets from the @BarackObama
Twitter handle, which is run by the Organizing for Action staff.
However, when he does, they are signed with his initials.
The Syrian Electronic Army tweeted, "We accessed many Obama
campaign emails (sic) accounts to assess his terrorism
capabilities. They are quite high." It showed what appeared to
be the Google email account of an Organizing for Action staffer.
The Syrian Electronic Army has undertaken several
high-profile hacking attempts in the United States. In September
it appeared to have struck a recruiting website for the U.S.
Marine Corps, and the FBI that month also warned that the group
might intensify its internet attacks as the United States
weighed a military strike against Syria in response to an
alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government against
its people.
The group has also targeted the New York Times' website and
Twitter.
Syria has been locked in a civil war dating to March 2011,
which appears to be in a stalemate for now. The conflict grew
out of an uprising against four decades of Assad family rule,
pitting mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against a president, Bashar
al-Assad, whose Alawite faith is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Gerry Shih; Editing by Eric
Walsh)