(Fixes Twitter links)
By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Oct 22 A senior White House official
who was helping negotiate nuclear issues with Iran has been
fired after being unmasked as the acidic voice behind a Twitter
account known for its insults of public figures at the White
House and on Capitol Hill, a government official said on
Tuesday.
Jofi Joseph was director of nuclear non-proliferation on the
White House National Security Council staff, but for more than
two years sent hundreds of anonymous and abrasive tweets using
the handle @NatSecWonk.
He was fired last week after he was caught, the official
said.
A White House official confirmed Joseph no longer worked
there, but would not comment on personnel matters. The firing
was first reported by the website Daily Beast.
In his Twitter biography, now removed from the social
networking site, Joseph described himself as a "keen observer of
the foreign policy and national security scene" who
"unapologetically says what everyone else only thinks."
As the widely followed @NatSecWonk, Joseph speculated
anonymously about the political motives and career moves of
administration officials he worked with. They included Ben
Rhodes, President Barack Obama's spokesman on national security
issues.
This month, Joseph tweeted that Hillary Clinton, the former
secretary of state, "had few policy goals and no wins" in the
Middle East. He agreed with Republican Representative Darrell
Issa, who has relentlessly pursued Clinton for administration
actions after last year's attack on the U.S.
diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya.
"Look, Issa is an ass, but he's on to something here with
the @HillaryClinton whitewash of accountability for Benghazi,"
he tweeted.
He also sniped at U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power's use of Twitter. "Can someone again brief
@AmbassadorPower that Bashar Assad likely doesn't follow her
Twitter feed?" he recently wrote.
Joseph did not respond to phone and email requests for
comment, but he told the website Politico he regretted his
tweets.
"What started out as an intended parody account of DC
culture developed over time into a series of inappropriate and
mean-spirited comments. I bear complete responsibility for this
affair and I sincerely apologize to everyone I insulted," Joseph
said in an email to Politico.
He also targeted journalists, including Daily Beast reporter
Josh Rogin who broke the story of his firing. "Just a hunch, but
I have the sense lots of people would like to punch
@joshrogin in the face," he said earlier this month.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; editing by
Christopher Wilson)