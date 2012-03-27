BOSTON President Obama's uncle had his driver's license suspended for 45 days on Tuesday at a brief hearing where his drunk driving case was put on hold for a year, which will result in a dismissal of the charges, according his attorney.

Onyango Obama of Framingham, Massachusetts, half-brother of the President's late father, was charged with drunk driving in August after rolling through a stop sign.

Prosecutors had charged Obama with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield at an intersection and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

In state court in Framingham, Judge Douglas Stoddard dismissed the charge of failing to yield and, as part of a plea bargain with the prosecutor, agreed to dismiss the charge of negligent operation, his attorney Scott Bratton in a statement.

The arrangement will have "little if any impact upon his immigration case, which is still pending," Bratton said.

Obama was briefly held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late August on suspicion of violating an order issued a number of years ago to return to Kenya.

