British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
BOSTON, April 3 President Barack Obama's uncle has been granted a special hardship driver's license after having his regular license suspended last week in a drunken driving case.
Onyango Obama of Framingham, west of Boston, is the half-brother of the president's late father. He was charged with drunken driving in August after rolling through a stop sign.
Sara Lavoie, spokeswoman for the state Registry of Motor Vehicles, said Obama got the special license at a hearing on Monday, allowing him keep his job as manager of two liquor stores.
Onyango Obama "provided the necessary documentation to receive a hardship license - proof of enrollment in an alcohol treatment program and a letter from his employer," Lavoie said.
Obama still faces a pending immigration case. He was briefly held by the U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement in August on suspicion of violating a 1992 order to return to Kenya. (Reporting By Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.