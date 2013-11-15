By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 15 President Barack Obama will
push for an extension of emergency unemployment insurance
benefits through the end of 2014, the White House said on
Friday, saying the help is still warranted given stubbornly high
unemployment.
"While the labor market has been improving, it is not,
clearly, at full strength," spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
at a briefing.
"These benefits are crucial for maintaining incomes of the
unemployed and their families, and it has been shown to reduce
poverty and increase the changes of returning the unemployed
worker to a good job," he said.
More than 2 million unemployed people stands to lose jobless
benefits by the end of the year if Congress doesn't reauthorize
the program, the National Employment Law Project said last week.
Federal unemployment insurance becomes payable after
out-of-work individuals exhaust state unemployment aid, which
runs out in many states after 26 weeks. The emergency aid was
most recently reauthorized in January for a year under the
federal budget deal struck at the time.
The benefits "remain a critical lifeline for substantial
numbers of long-term unemployed workers who are struggling and
looking for work for six months," the NELP said in a report.
Carney said the White House believes Congress will support
the request because unemployment compensation has in the past
been extended when the unemployment rate is near current levels.
The jobless rate was 7.3 percent in October.
A spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner said the request
would be a clear acknowledgement that the president's economic
policies, including his Obamacare healthcare plan, are not
working.
"If and when they offer details, we'll take a look," Boehner
spokesman Brendan Buck said.