OAK BLUFFS, Mass. Aug 13 It rained on President Barack Obama's island vacation on Tuesday.

After spending the first two days of his August vacation on the golf course, Obama made the most of a rainy day on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard.

First, his motorcade carried him across the island to Oak Bluffs, where he stopped at Nancy's restaurant, picking up a variety of fried delicacies: Shrimp, oysters, onion rings and french fries.

His wife, Michelle, who's "Let's Move" campaign promotes healthy eating, was not present.

Obama stepped up to the restaurant's take-out counter wearing a Chicago White Sox ballcap and a rain jacket.

"Good to see you, man. Thanks for feeding us," he told an employee.

The restaurant is a favorite of his senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, who is staying at a waterfront home nearby with a sweeping view of Nantucket Sound. Obama's motorcade traveled a few blocks away to her place, and they dined on the Nancy's fried takeout.

Afterward, Obama began working off the meal by playing basketball at Oak Bluffs elementary school with aide Marvin Nicholson, friend Eric Whitaker and White House chef Sam Kass. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)