(Adds senator's call on Obama to withdraw VA nominee in
paragraph 13, byline)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. House of
Representatives will vote this week on a bill to make it easier
for the Department of Veterans Affairs to fire or demote senior
executives, officials said on Tuesday, following accusations
that veterans' healthcare delays have led to preventable deaths.
The bill addressing the "mess at the Veterans
Administration" will "try and provide the tools to the
administration to hold senior managers accountable," House
Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a Republican, told reporters.
"The American people are frustrated, especially when those
who have served our country in uniform have been treated the way
they have, and God forbid, who have perished because of the mess
at the VA," Cantor said at a news conference.
Eric Shinseki, secretary of the department, has faced calls
for his resignation over the allegations, but so far President
Barack Obama has resisted the demands and assigned a top White
House aide to help the department deal with the problem.
The House bill would give Shinseki "greater authority to
fire employees ... due to poor performance in the same manner a
member of Congress can remove a member of their staff,"
according to a bill summary on the House Veterans' Affairs
Committee's website.
The department's "widespread and systemic lack of
accountability for senior executives is exacerbating all of its
most pressing problems," the committee's website said,
explaining the need for the bill.
"Department senior executives who presided over negligence
and mismanagement are more likely to have received a bonus or
glowing performance review than any sort of punishment," the
website said.
The legislation, introduced in February, is sponsored by
Representative Jeff Miller, a Republican who is chairman of the
Veterans Affairs Committee. The bill has over 100 co-sponsors,
including some Democrats.
The bill is expected to be considered on the House floor on
Thursday.
SENATOR WANTS VA NOMINEE WITHDRAWN
The VA has put three senior officials in Phoenix on
administrative leave because of accusations that VA medical
facilities there covered up long wait times for patients,
including 40 who died while awaiting care.
Allegations have been made about similar cover-up schemes at
VA medical facilities in at least seven other cities.
Dr Robert Petzel, the VA's top health official, resigned
last week, before a retirement announced in September. Longtime
VA employee Jeffrey Murawsky was chosen to replace Petzel.
But Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Tuesday sent
Obama a letter asking him to withdraw Murawsky's nomination as
VA undersecretary of health. Cornyn said Murawsky had been the
supervisor of Sharon Helman, director of the Phoenix VA system
that is at the heart of the investigation into delayed care for
veterans. The Wall Street Journal reported that a Chicago-area
VA hospital that Murawsky oversees is being investigated for
allegedly using unauthorized appointment waiting lists that made
it seem it was meeting the VA's goal of a two-week waiting time.
The White House said on Monday that Obama will speak out soon
about the reports of healthcare delays at the VA, which runs the
largest U.S. healthcare group, overseeing some 1,700 hospitals
and other facilities.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Jan Paschal)