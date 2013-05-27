ARLINGTON, Va. May 27 President Barack Obama
payed tribute on Monday to fallen men and women of the U.S.
armed services during a Memorial Day ceremony in which he
reminded Americans that the country was still at war.
During a solemn visit to Arlington National Ceremony, the
resting ground for many military casualties, Obama noted in
remarks to visitors that next year would mark the last Memorial
Day of the U.S. war in Afghanistan.
"But even as we turn the page on a decade of conflict, even
as we look forward, let us never forget, as we gather here
today, that our nation is still at war," Obama said.
Unlike World War Two or the Vietnam War, conflicts that
touched nearly every American, today most U.S. citizens were not
directly affected by the military conflicts overseas, the
president noted.
"As we gather here today, at this very moment, more than
60,000 of our fellow Americans still serve far from home in
Afghanistan," Obama said.
"They're still going out on patrol, still living in Spartan
forward operating bases, still risking their lives to carry out
their mission. And when they give their lives, they are still
being laid to rest in cemeteries in the quiet corners across our
country, including here in Arlington."
Before his remarks, Obama laid a wreath at the Tomb of the
Unknown Soldier, placing his hand over his heart while taps was
played.
Joined by his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, the
presidential motorcade snaked through the cemetery on a street
lined with uniformed military members while the boom of a
ceremonial canon sounded off in the background.
