WASHINGTON May 20 A top aide to President
Barack Obama will travel to Phoenix on Wednesday to visit the
veterans medical facility at the heart of allegations involving
delays in getting healthcare for military veterans.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Tuesday
that Rob Nabors, a White House deputy chief of staff assigned to
assist a review into the allegations, would meet with the
Phoenix facility's acting chief, Steve Young.
Carney also said Nabors was meeting on Tuesday with
representatives from a number of veterans organizations, such as
the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
