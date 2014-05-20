WASHINGTON May 20 A top aide to President Barack Obama will travel to Phoenix on Wednesday to visit the veterans medical facility at the heart of allegations involving delays in getting healthcare for military veterans.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Tuesday that Rob Nabors, a White House deputy chief of staff assigned to assist a review into the allegations, would meet with the Phoenix facility's acting chief, Steve Young.

Carney also said Nabors was meeting on Tuesday with representatives from a number of veterans organizations, such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)