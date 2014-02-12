WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
signed an executive order on Wednesday to raise the minimum wage
for federal contract workers to $10.10 an hour starting next
year and encouraged employers nationwide to increase wages for
their workers.
Obama announced during his State of the Union address last
month that he intended to take executive action to raise wages
for federal contract workers.
The order will affect workers starting on Jan. 1, 2015, and
applies to new contracts and replacements for expiring
contracts.
Obama, who has also pressed Congress to enact legislation to
raise the minimum wage for all workers nationwide, urged
business leaders and government officials to do more to increase
workers' incomes.
"I would ask any business leader out there, any governor,
any mayor, any local leader listening: do what you can to raise
your employees' wages," he said, rejecting arguments that doing
so would hamper the economy.
"It's not going to depress the economy, it'll boost the
economy," he said.