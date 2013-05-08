* FBI has long sought new policies to eavesdrop on Internet
* Measure would likely face stiff opposition in Congress
* Role of companies in translating encrypted data unclear
By Joseph Menn and Mark Hosenball
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, May 8 The Obama
administration may seek to end a long-running debate over
Internet wiretaps with proposed legislation that would enable
law-enforcement agencies to tap into many types of Internet
communications, U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter
said.
The proposal is aimed at getting past the technical and
legal obstacles that make it difficult for the FBI and other
agencies with court orders to check so-called
voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) services such as those
offered by Microsoft Corp's Skype.
It would also apply to real-time chat services offered by
Facebook, Google and others.
The FBI has long sought new policies that would enable it to
eavesdrop on the Internet in the same way that it does on
traditional telephone calls. But tech companies have fiercely
opposed the idea, and it would likely face stiff opposition in
Congress.
Though officials can seek court approval to wiretap almost
anything, only traditional telecommunications carriers are
required to make it easy.
"The real question here is VoIP," said a former senior U.S.
security official familiar with the debate. Microsoft and other
VoIP providers have said they are exempt from existing law.
"The U.S. law, Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement
Act, does not apply to any of Microsoft's services, including
Skype, as Microsoft is not a telecommunications carrier,"
Microsoft wrote in a March corporate blog post.
Microsoft, Facebook and Google had no comment on the Obama
administration's draft proposal, which has been reported with
varying details by The Washington Post, The New York Times and
others.
As described to Reuters by U.S. officials and outsiders, the
proposal would encompass VoIP, chat and other Internet
communication services.
It remains unclear whether and how companies could be
compelled to help police and intelligence agencies unscramble
encrypted communications, in addition to providing access.
Al Gidari Jr., an attorney for Google and other tech
companies, said he had been informed of the key provisions in
the text and that providers would have to come up with a way to
translate encrypted communications when required to do so by a
judge, or else face escalating fines.
"It says if you offer a communication service it has to come
with wiretapping capabilities or if not, you better be able to
get that capability," said Gidari.
SERIES OF COMPROMISES
FBI officials had originally sought a blanket requirement
that Internet companies give authorized law enforcement
officials the same kind of sweeping, turn-key access to their
networks that phone companies do.
Tech companies, civil libertarians and some government
officials argued that such a mandate would be impractical for
smaller, innovative companies and that "back doors" created for
law enforcement present serious security risks.
Over the past year, a task force convened by FBI Director
Robert Mueller has offered a series of compromises, said
technologist Joe Hall of the Center for Democracy & Technology.
The result would leave specific cases to judges overseeing
warrant requests and give companies time to comply.
Evidently that has been enough to overcome objections at the
Commerce Department and bring the matter to the White House,
which is likely to back the plan, Gidari said. He predicted it
would still face a tough fight in the divided Congress. A
Commerce Department spokesman declined to comment.
U.S. officials said the legislative proposals are still
being studied by an interagency group. It is unclear when the
group might finalize it for presentation to President Barack
Obama, they said.
Current and former officials said frustration over the
difficulty of executing court-approved wiretaps in the Internet
era has been building for years as new communications services
become invisible to the carriers, often described as "going
dark."
"The Department of Justice is working with other agencies on
a way forward that protects privacy of Americans, preserves
corporate innovation, and provides the tools that our law
enforcement and counterterrorism professionals require," a White
House statement said. "We have nothing new to announce on that
process today."
Dean Boyd, a spokesman for the Justice Department's National
Security Division, said that solutions "would not create any new
surveillance authority."
Retired General Michael Hayden, a former director of the CIA
and the National Security Agency, said in an interview with
Reuters that there should be no controversy over proposals to
expand wiretap laws "to the extent that this allows the FBI to
continue its lawful interception capabilities" with new
technologies.