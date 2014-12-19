WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama called
it his "who's been naughty, and who's been nice" list: a
checklist of reporters to call on during his traditional
year-end news conference on Friday.
But the list, prepared by his press secretary Josh Earnest,
was anything but traditional. It included only women, a fact
that lit up Twitter as the strategy became clear.
"Covered White House for 10 yrs, never have seen POTUS call
on all women reporters #unprecedented!", tweeted Suzanne
Malveaux, CNN National Correspondent.
When a male reporter tried to break in with a follow-up
question, Obama chided him, saying, "You've been naughty."
Obama answered the kinds of questions that would have been
expected from either men or women on burning issues of the day.
Questions were asked about North Korea's hack at Sony,
Obama's move to normalize relations with Cuba, how the president
plans to work with Congress on issues like tax reform, and
whether the Keystone crude oil pipeline will be approved, as
well as the president's views on on racial issues.
"I think it's great @BarackObama took 8 questions from 8
women. I also don't think America cares about this as much as
say, real things," tweeted Megan Murphy, Washington bureau chief
of the Financial Times.
The White House had decided earlier on Friday that Obama
would call mainly on news organizations that have not had the
opportunity to question the president since the November
election, along with news wires (including Reuters) that have
not recently conducted a presidential interview.
Television networks were left off the list because each
network has had the chance to ask Obama questions recently,
including during interviews.
As the White House asked remaining news organizations for
the names of reporters attending the press conference, it saw
its chance.
"The fact is, there are many women from a variety of news
organizations who day-in and day-out do the hard work of
covering the president of the United States," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.
"As the questioner list started to come together, we
realized that we had a unique opportunity to highlight that
fact," Earnest said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)