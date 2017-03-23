WASHINGTON U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne said on Thursday the White House's attention to conservative House Freedom Caucus members could hurt the healthcare bill's prospects and warned that it faces diminishing odds if a vote is not held this week.

"The vast majority of us in the Republican conference have been left out of these discussions," Bradley said. "And we have no idea what's going on. I think that that is a problem for our leadership and I think it's a growing problem for the chances of this bill."

