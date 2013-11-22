(Corrects Nov. 21 story to show that Nevada is still deciding
whether to extend health plans that stand to be canceled by
Obamacare, instead of that Nevada has decided against allowing
people to extend their policies, paragraph 10)
By Lewis Krauskopf and Caroline Humer
Nov 21 California's new health exchange will not
allow canceled policies to extend past the end of the year,
defying President Barack Obama's effort to repair his pledge
that people can keep their current plans.
The announcement on Thursday by the most populous U.S.
state, an early supporter of Obama's Affordable Care Act, marked
the latest state to reject the president's fix, which he
announced last week after taking political fire for not keeping
his promise to allow people to keep their plans if they like
them.
Several million people stand to have their individual health
insurance canceled at some point in 2014 because their plans do
not comply with new requirements, such as coverage for mental
health treatment and maternity care.
California also said that nearly 80,000 people had signed up
for private plans through its state-run marketplace, showing
momentum with its sign-ups at a time the federally run website
continues to struggle with technical problems.
Obama has left it up to individual states to decide whether
to allow his policy cancellation fix. State insurance
commissioners met with the president at the White House on
Wednesday and expressed concerns that his effort to stem the
cancellations could lead to higher premiums.
Under the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, new state
marketplaces offering subsidized coverage are expected to enroll
an estimated 7 million Americans for coverage next year.
California is one of 14 states that built its own insurance
exchange. Such state-run exchanges in general have been working
fairly smoothly since enrollment began Oct 1.
By contrast, HealthCare.gov, the federal website that is
supposed to sell insurance with government subsidies in 36
states, has turned many people away with technical problems.
During October, only about 27,000 people enrolled through the
federally run marketplace.
Like California, other states running their own exchanges
have decided against the existing-plan fix, including Minnesota,
Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and Washington.
Of other states running their own exchanges, Maryland has
said insurers can only do these fixes between now and midnight
on Jan. 1. Hawaii and Oregon, which have had website issues
since their launches, plus Colorado and Kentucky, have all said
they will extend policies. Connecticut and Nevada are still
deciding and Washington D.C. is also on the fence.
Florida, Missouri, Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina
and South Carolina, which all depend on HealthCare.gov, have all
said they will allow insurers to extend policies next year,
which will allow plans to stay in place until 2015. Other states
relying on the federal site, such as Pennsylvania and Michigan,
remain undecided.
DIVIDED IN CALIFORNIA
In many states, the insurance commissioners are making the
decisions about policy renewals.
But in California, although the state's insurance
commissioner, Dave Jones, strongly favored Obama's fix, he said
he needed the state's new insurance exchange, Covered
California, to release insurers from contractual obligations
that they cancel policies that did not comply with the law by
year end.
Covered California's board decided on Thursday not to allow
people to stay in non-compliant plans beyond the end of the
year.
"Covered California has spent a lot of time structuring a
marketplace that's best for consumers," the exchange's executive
director, Peter Lee, told the board before it voted on Thursday.
On Thursday, Jones called Covered California's decision a
"disservice to California's consumers," but said there was
nothing more he could do.
(Additional reporting by Will Dunham in Washington and Deena
Beasley in Los Angeles; editing by Leslie Adler and Tim Dobbyn)