WASHINGTON, June 10 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday Congress and the states would have to fix the Affordable Care Act if the Supreme Court disallows subsidies for purchasing insurance under the law in a pending case.

"If the court makes that decision, we're going to do everything we can," Burwell told the House Ways and Means Committee. But, she added, "The critical decisions ... will sit with the Congress, and states and governors to determine if those subsidies are available." The court's ruling on the case, King v. Burwell, is expected later this month.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)