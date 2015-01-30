WASHINGTON Jan 30 Three top U.S. Republican
lawmakers, including Representative Paul Ryan, will lead an
effort to craft new health reforms that could replace Obamacare,
party officials said on Friday.
House leadership said Ryan, the former Republican vice
presidential nominee, would join Energy and Commerce Committee
Chairman Fred Upton and Education and the Workforce Committee
John Kline as part of a new healthcare working group.
The three and their respective committees will attempt to
produce "a thoughtful replacement strategy" that could one day
accompany Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
The Republican-controlled House, which has voted numerous times
to overturn the healthcare law, is expected to do so again next
week.
Republicans have failed in the past to reach consensus on
legislation to replace Obamacare and analysts say that stubborn
differences within the party persist.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said a new plan could
also provide a "patient-centered" contingency in case the U.S.
Supreme Court eliminates federal subsidies used to help people
afford private coverage sold through a federal insurance
exchange that covers 37 states.
The case, known as King v. Burwell, is due for oral
arguments in March with a ruling likely in late June. Plaintiffs
contend that the law makes the subsidies available only through
state-based exchanges that operate in 13 states and Washington,
D.C. The federal government and healthcare reform advocates say
the assertion is unfounded.
More than 10 million people have gained health coverage
under Obamacare, according to researchers. But if the court
finds for the plaintiffs, studies show that millions of
Americans could lose their private insurance and rejoin the
ranks of the uninsured.
Republicans in the Senate have also talked about a potential
"patient-centered" blueprint that would scale back government
financial support for consumers and make policyholders
responsible for more of their medical bills.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)