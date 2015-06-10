(Adds comments from Sylvia Burwell, Paul Ryan)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. Congress and states
would have to fix Obamacare if the Supreme Court disallows its
tax subsidies that help people pay for insurance coverage, U.S.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on
Wednesday.
Anti-Obamacare libertarian activists are fighting to strip
the subsidies from 6.4 million Americans in 34 states who use
the plan and a ruling in their favor would mark a significant
setback for President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
"If the court makes that decision, we're going to do
everything we can," Burwell told the House of Representatives
Ways and Means Committee, after she was asked in a hearing how
the Obama administration would react if the court rules against
it later this month in the case known as King v. Burwell.
But she added, "The critical decisions will sit with the
Congress and states and governors to determine if those
subsidies are available."
Burwell added she had not seen a plan in the Republican-led
Congress that would repair problems that might follow if the
court decides to scrap the subsidies, while at the same time
protecting the basic tenets of the Affordable Care Act.
She said Obama would not sign into law proposed legislation
by Senator Ron Johnson to extend the subsidies until August
2017, which has attracted the most support among other Senate
Republicans.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule by the end of this
month in King V. Burwell.
The plaintiffs are challenging subsidies that are paid to
low- and middle-income Americans to help them afford insurance
coverage on federal healthcare exchanges.
Thirteen states and the District of Columbia would not be
affected by the ruling because they have their own health care
exchanges. Obama has said there is no legal basis for the court
to dismantle the subsidies. The administration has produced no
"Plan B" in case he is wrong.
"They refuse to acknowledge that they even are thinking
about a backup plan," House Ways and Means Chairman Paul Ryan, a
Republican, said after the hearing.
Republicans in Congress have opposed the law since its
inception. They say they will unveil a proposed solution after
the court rules.
Burwell said the Johnson measure would take away the
subsidies over time and repeal key parts of Obamacare, such as
guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
