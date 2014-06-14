(Corrects fourth paragraph to 151 social security numbers were
found, not information about 151 customers, including names,
birth dates and Social Security numbers)
By Richard Weizel
MILFORD, Conn., June 13 Access Health
Connecticut, the state health exchange created for the federal
Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, on Friday gave options
to help nearly 400 customers protect themselves after their
personal information was compromised last week.
Those options include credit monitoring, fraud resolution
services, identity theft insurance, and security freezes of
credit reports, said Kathleen Tallarita, government and public
affairs outreach manager for Access Health CT.
The exchange "sent a priority-overnight letter to 395
individuals to inform them of the situation, and offer a series
of remedies, at no cost to them," she said.
The breach occurred when a backpack containing a notepad
with information about customers, including names, birth dates
and 151 Social Security numbers, was left by an unidentified
Maximus vendor employee outside a downtown Hartford deli,
officials for both Maximus and Access Health CT have said.
The backpack was found on June 6 by a man who turned it into
his legislator's office the following morning. The Hartford
Police Department, working with both Access Health CT and
Maximus, is investigating whether the information could have
been made accessible to others and potentially used for identity
theft.
The employee, placed on administrative leave, was hired in
April and violated corporate policy by taking the information
out of the office in his personal backpack, both companies said
on Friday.
"As an additional level of precaution, we have completed an
audit of all computer systems to identify every AHCT customer
who had contact with this MAXIMUS employee," Tallarita said.
"The bottom line is that one of our team members made a
mistake," said Ilene Baylinson, president of the eastern region
for Maximus.
"Removing any personal data from our offices and facilities
is strictly prohibited. But we have no reason to believe that
any of this information was used for fraudulent purposes,"
Baylinson said.
State legislators, however, are concerned.
"This disturbing development highlights the concerns we
raised three months ago during a hearing that we were afraid
something like this might happen," House Republican leader Larry
Cafero said in a statement that criticized security protocols.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Edith Honan)