By Kylie Gumpert
| June 16
June 16 A majority of Americans say Congress
should make sure Obamacare subsidies to buy health insurance are
available nationwide if the Supreme Court rules that the
payments in at least 34 states are illegal, according to a poll
released on Tuesday.
The Kaiser Family Foundation poll surveyed 1,200 people from
June 2 to June 9 in both English and Spanish.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule this month whether
subsidies provided to states that rely on the federal
government's HealthCare.gov insurance exchange are legal based
on the requirements of President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
Another 13 states and the
District of Columbia operate their own exchanges for residents.
The law, known as the Affordable Care Act, is one of the
most politically divisive in the United States in decades.
Republicans have repeatedly sought its elimination, with efforts
to repeal the law in Congress and multiple legal challenges.
The Obama administration has said it would not have the
authority to reinstate the subsidies now used by 6.4 million
people if the Supreme Court rules against them in the King v.
Burwell case, and that Congress would have to act.
About 63 percent of people surveyed by Kaiser said Congress
should pass a law to ensure subsidies are available in all
states. By political affiliation, 80 percent of Democrats said
Congress should act, versus 38 percent of Republicans.
Bianca DiJulio, an author of the poll, noted that most
participants were not aware of the Supreme Court case, with 44
percent of people saying they had heard nothing about it at all.
"It will be interesting to see when the decision is
announced whether Americans pay more attention and what they
think should happen ... when it's a real-life situation,"
DiJulio said.
Among residents who live in states that could be affected,
more than half - 55 percent - believe that their state should
set up its own health insurance marketplace in the event the
Supreme Court rules against federal subsidies.
Obamacare took full effect in 2014. The general attitude
toward the law remains closely divided, with 42 percent of
people surveyed saying they have an unfavorable view versus 39
percent who have a favorable view.
The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.
(Reporting by Kylie Gumpert in New York; Editing by Michele
Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)