Oct 29 Hers was the face that launched 20
million snipes.
The smiling wholesome beauty was a symbol of Healthcare.gov
but she has vanished amid a sea of frustrated users, her image
taken down from the trouble-plagued Obamacare website by early
Monday morning.
Nicknamed "Glitch Girl," the unnamed model stirred curiosity
among media who scrambled to try to identify her after the site,
which went live on Oct. 1, was immediately slowed by technical
problems and visitors found themselves endlessly staring at her
on their frozen computer screens.
So far, 20 million unique users have clicked on the federal
site, but only 700,000 applications have been submitted through
a combination of the site and state-run Obamacare exchanges,
according to testimony prepared for U.S. Secretary of Health and
Human Services, Kathleen Sebelius, to deliver to a Congressional
panel on Wednesday.
Frustrated users unleashed their ire on the mystery woman,
venting on Twitter and other social media.
"The #obamacare girl got the worst photo shoot gig since
Joey did the STD poster on Friends," tweeted @RONCOULTER,
referring to the sitcom character's shock when he discovered
that his modeling picture had been used in a campaign about
venereal disease.
After the Obamacare girl disappeared from the site, social
media users rallied to support the mystery woman, whose image
file on the site is named "Adriana."
"It's not the obamacare cover girl they need to fire,"
tweeted @joepatton.
Others said they planned to dress up as her character on
Halloween.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs
the website, was not immediately available for comment.
The government has replaced "Adriana" with four chunky icons
that represent ways to sign up for the new mandatory health
insurance. Creative critics have suggested other stand-ins,
including the ghoulish Freddy Krueger character from the film
series "A Nightmare on Elm Street" or Norwegian artist Edvard
Munch's "The Scream."
The mystery surrounding the Obamacare girl may only deepen
as new theories about her disappearance are tested online.
"Wasn't Manti T'eo dating #ObamacareGirl?" tweeted
@MonteBlachford, referring to the Notre Dame football star who
admitted he lied to keep up a hoax involving a nonexistent dying
girlfriend.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Gunna
Dickson)