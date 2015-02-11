WASHINGTON Feb 11 More than 7.75 million people have enrolled in private health insurance through the federal website HealthCare.gov, as of Feb. 6, the Obama administration said on Wednesday.

The latest figures, which do not reflect enrollment in 13 state-run insurance marketplaces, include 275,676 people who selected plans during the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Obamacare's open enrollment period began on Nov. 15 and closes on Sunday. Administration officials have said they expect 9.1 million people to be enrolled in coverage and up to date on insurance payments by the end of the year. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)