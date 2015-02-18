WASHINGTON Feb 18 U.S. consumers who are
already in the process of enrolling in the federal health
insurance marketplace will have until Feb. 22 to complete their
application, Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell
said on Wednesday.
Fewer than 150,000 people were "in line" to get health
insurance coverage through the marketplace set up by the
Affordable Care Act, Burwell said at a news conference.
HHS will also decide within the next two weeks whether to
allow another special enrollment period for consumers, Burwell
said in response to a question about consumers who may not
realize until after the April 15 tax-filing deadline that they
will face a penalty without health coverage.
The White House said on Tuesday that 11.4 million Americans
enrolled in private health insurance through Obamacare during
the open enrollment period.
