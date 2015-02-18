(Adds detail on enrollees)
WASHINGTON Feb 18 Americans who have started
enrolling for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act can
still sign up, and the U.S. government is weighing whether to
open a special enrollment period for those who missed Sunday's
deadline, the health secretary said on Wednesday.
So far, 11.4 million Americans have enrolled in private
health insurance through the health reform law known as
Obamacare during the open enrollment period that ended on
Sunday, according to the White House.
The Affordable Care Act requires most Americans to have
health insurance or face a financial penalty. But some people
may not realize they face a penalty for not having coverage
until they file their tax returns in coming weeks.
HHS will decide within the next two weeks whether to allow
another special enrollment period for consumers, Health and
Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell told reporters in
response to a question about those consumers amid the looming
April 15 tax-filing deadline.
"We're going to analyze it, we're going to think about it,
and we'll be back. And we will be back quickly on it," she said
at a news conference.
Separately, Burwell said fewer than 150,000 people were "in
line" as of Sunday to get health insurance coverage through the
marketplace set up by the Affordable Care Act. They will have
until Feb. 22 to complete their application, she said.
Those applicants were in communication with the telephone
call center for the federal exchange marketplace but could not
complete their application before Sunday's deadline, according
to HHS. They do not include people who had technical issues with
the healthcare.gov website that prevented them from completing
their enrollment, the department said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Andrew
Hay)