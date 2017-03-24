WASHINGTON, March 24 The Republican chairman of
the House Appropriations Committee said on Friday he could not
support the healthcare bill, a major blow to Republican efforts
to pass the legislation.
“Unfortunately, the legislation before the House today is
currently unacceptable as it would place significant new costs
and barriers to care on my constituents in New Jersey," said
Rodney Frelinghuysen. "In addition to the loss of Medicaid
coverage for so many people in my Medicaid-dependent state, the
denial of essential health benefits in the individual market
raise serious coverage and cost issues."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David
Alexander)