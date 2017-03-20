Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee announced on Monday that it will hold a hearing on the Republican healthcare bill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
The fourth and final House hearing on the bill, known formally as the American Health Care Act, will take place a day before lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation.
(Reporting by David Morgan)
LONDON British Airways said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday after a global computer system caused chaos for thousands of customers.