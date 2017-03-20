U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks to the media about the American Health Care Act at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee announced on Monday that it will hold a hearing on the Republican healthcare bill on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

The fourth and final House hearing on the bill, known formally as the American Health Care Act, will take place a day before lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation.

(Reporting by David Morgan)