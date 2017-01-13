WASHINGTON Jan 13 A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday voted to advance legislation instructing committees to write legislation repealing President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law.

The procedural vote of 235 to 188 clears the way for a vote later on Friday to pass the measure to begin work on repealing Obamacare that already has been approved by the Senate. It strictly followed party lines, indicating solidarity among House Republicans on the issue. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)