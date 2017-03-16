WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. House Budget
Committee approved Republicans' healthcare bill in a 19-17 vote
on Thursday that moves the legislation to a final committee
before sending it for a full vote before the U.S. House of
Representatives.
The panel backed the plan pending non-binding changes to the
legislation to unwind the Affordable Health Care Act, also known
as Obamacare. After the Budget Committee debates possible
changes, it can recommend them to the House Rules Committee that
is next to weigh in.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)