WASHINGTON Feb 20 U.S. government sets special Obamacare enrollment period for uninsured tax filers extending March 15 - April 30

U.S. government says an error was contained in forms sent to about 20 percent of tax filers who got coverage through Obamacare in 2014 in 37 states who use healthcare.gov

U.S. government says consequence of error is some people who have already filed may have too big or too small a tax refund (Reporting by Toni Clarke)