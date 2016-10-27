By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 27 President Barack Obama on
Thursday urged more than 25,000 volunteers and advocates who
dialed in to a White House conference call to pull out the stops
to boost the number of people signing up for Obamacare health
insurance plans.
Obama warned it will be challenging to overcome the
skepticism about the plans given an onslaught of headlines about
surging premium prices, but he said the stakes are high.
"I think we're at a critical time where we have to show that
this program works for people, if they just see what their
options are," he told the volunteers, who work in their
communities to encourage and assist enrollment.
Americans who do not receive health insurance through their
employer or through Medicare or Medicaid programs shop online
for subsidized insurance plans starting Nov. 1 until the end of
January.
The average premium for benchmark 2017 plans sold on
healthcare.gov rose 25 percent compared with 2016.
Obama said tax credits will help more than seven in 10
shoppers get a plan for less than $75 per month, but said many
may not bother looking because they have heard about spiking
costs.
"We're going to have to clear the bugs off the windshield so
people can see the road ahead, and that's where you guys come
in," Obama said.
The law has been fought by Republicans in Congress, who said
it creates unwarranted government intervention in personal
healthcare and private industry.
Several big insurers, including UnitedHealth Group Inc
, Aetna Inc and Humana Inc, are pulling
out of the online marketplaces selling the subsidized plans,
citing bigger-than-expected financial losses.
Aetna Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said on Thursday that
the earliest his company may return to the marketplaces would be
2019.
Obama said more young and healthy people need to sign up for
plans. That would offset insurers' costs of covering members
with serious illnesses.
Obama has said there are a series of improvements that could
be made to his signature domestic policy achievement - the 2010
Affordable Care Act - if Congress and the next president, who
will take office on Jan. 20, can work together.
"Part of what we can do this time is to overcome the
skeptics, to prove people wrong, and to provide momentum so that
when the next administration comes in, they are starting from a
position of strength," Obama told the conference call.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)