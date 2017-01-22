BRIEF-Echo Investment Q1 net profit lowers to 62.3 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The Trump administration will not allow 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health insurance to go without coverage when the law, known as Obamacare, is repealed and replaced with a new plan, a senior White House official said on Sunday.
"For the 20 million who rely upon the Affordable Care Act in some form, they will not be without coverage during this transition time," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CBS program "Face the Nation," adding in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that the administration "may" stop enforcing the 2010 law's requirement that individuals purchase insurance. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Toni Clarke; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SYDNEY, May 30 The Australian government has delayed the date of the first payment of its A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) bank tax by three months and excluded some liabilities from the levy, according to proposed legislation released on Tuesday.