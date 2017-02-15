By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 15 The Trump administration on
Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance
market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep
selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.
The changes to tighten enrollment and collect unpaid premium
payments aim to cut down on signups from people after they are
sick, which insurers say has created an unprofitable mix of
healthy and sick customers.
Humana Inc on Tuesday said it was pulling out of
this market altogether for 2018 and Anthem Inc. and
Aetna Inc have said that without changes, they might not
take part after 2017.
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans
campaigned last year on a promise to scrap the 2010 healthcare
law that is a key legacy of Democrat Barack Obama's presidency.
But they are struggling to agree on a replacement for the law,
which enabled up to 20 million previously uninsured Americans to
obtain health coverage.
The proposed new rule, issued by part of the U.S. Department
of Health and Human Services, sets out changes that are meant to
shore up the system developed under Obamacare. It is unclear
which elements of this system could survive in the Republican
replacement.
They come as the administration backed off implementing
tougher oversight of the individual mandate, the requirement for
all Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine, that was
due to go into effect for 2016 taxes. That rule was supposed to
help balance the pool of healthy and sick but some insurers say
it has not worked as intended and Republicans have said they
will overturn it.
Shares of insurers were slightly higher on Wednesday morning
with Aetna gaining 1.8 percent to $128.12, Cigna up less than 1
percent at $147.40 and Humana up 1.7 percent to $209.47. Anthem
fell less than 1 percent to $162.98.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service will not reject tax
filings for the year 2016 that fail to indicate whether they had
health coverage or paid the penalty set under Obamacare, the IRS
said in a statement. This change is a result of Trump's
executive order to reduce the regulatory burden of the law when
possible and is a return to the policy that was in place for
2015 taxes, the IRS said.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, part of the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, on Wednesday
proposed the new rule that includes verifying the status of
people enrolling in the plans.
The rule also proposes insurers can collect unpaid premiums
from members when they sign up with the same issuer again, with
the goal of establishing an incentive for continuous coverage.
"These proposals would help stabilize the current individual
market and are a good start toward improving the functioning of
the marketplace, so that any longer-term reforms can begin on a
better footing," said Alissa Fox, a senior vice president of
Blue Cross Blue Shield, a major player on the exchanges.
Caroline Pearson, a senior vice president at the healthcare
consultancy Avalere Health, said the rule is meant to encourage
plans to participate in 2018 but that it is unclear if "these
changes will be sufficient to ensure all regions of the country
have an exchange operating in 2018."
The rule proposes shortening the upcoming annual open
enrollment period for the individual market to Nov. 1 through
Dec. 15. The change will align the marketplaces with the
employer-sponsored insurance market and Medicare.
Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini on Wednesday said during a
Wall Street Journal forum that the Obamacare exchanges had
entered a "death spiral" in which rising premiums pushed out the
healthiest customers, which in turn raises rates.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Trott)